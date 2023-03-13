ATF completes investigation fatal Main Street fire, demolition begins

The city said the ATF and Buffalo Fire Department finished the on-site part of the investigation and turned it over to the DA on Monday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo said the investigation conducted by the ATF on the fatal fire on Main Street on March 1 is now completed.

It's up to the Erie County District Attorney's office now to review the investigation of the blaze that killed Buffalo Fire Department, firefighter, Jason Arno.

“I want to thank all of the fire investigators, led by Buffalo Fire and the ATF, for their thorough and careful work over the last two weeks, that will hopefully provide a measure of closure to the community,” Mayor Byron Brown said.

The four-alarm fire in downtown Buffalo killed firefighter Arno and destroyed the DC Theatricks costume store. Damage from the fire has been estimated at $2.6 million.

The city will now begin an emergency demolition of the building at 745 Main Street. That work is expected to take about two weeks, the city says.