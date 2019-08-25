BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least one person has died after a crash in the Town of Darien in Genesee County.

This happened earlier this afternoon at Sumner and Harlow roads.

New York State Police confirmed with 2 On Your Side that one person died. That person hasn't been identified, pending notification of their family at this point.

We are working to get more information, and we will update you as soon as we get it.

RELATED: Buffalo church gives backpacks, supplies to students in need

RELATED: Two Buffalo firefighters remembered 10 years after deaths

RELATED: Springville man sues Buffalo Catholic Diocese, alleges abuse