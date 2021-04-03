At least 50 gallons of diesel spilled on I-86 on Tuesday

The fire department says the tractor-trailer had run over a metal pipe that was lying in the road, and it punctured the vehicle's fuel tank.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, an accident involving a tractor-trailer caused a large diesel spill on Interstate 86.

The City of Olean Fire Department reports that they received a call regarding a fuel spill just shy of 11 p.m. When crews arrived at the scene just after 11 p.m., at the intersection of Buffalo Street and Exit 25 on I-86, they discovered a tractor-trailer that was leaking fuel into a storm sewer.

The fire department says the tractor-trailer had run over a metal pipe that was lying in the road, and it punctured the vehicle's fuel tank. When fire crews arrived, they said it was leaking at a moderate rate.

The fire department worked with IRM Services, Portville Truck, and Olean Police to clear the scene.

The fire department had to build a dam to reroute the leaking fuel away from the sewer. It's estimated that 50 to 65 gallons of diesel leaked.

Two hours after the initial call, emergency crews reported the scene as clear.