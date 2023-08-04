The five people who died were all in the same vehicle, deputies said.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least five people are dead after a head-on collision on a busy Newton County highway Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

Newton County Sheriff's Office said several cars collided on State Route 142 at the intersection of Adams Circle in Covington. The five people who died were all in the same vehicle, deputies said.

The driver of the other vehicle was rushed to Piedmont Newton Hospital in critical condition, according to deputies.

All lanes of State Route 142 in Newton County are now blocked in both directions. Officials urged drivers to take alternate routes at the time, but the scene has now been cleared and the roadways have reopened.

The identities of the victims are not yet known.

11Alive has a crew at the scene and will continue to provide updates as they come in.

Editor's note: A photograph that was briefly used in the story earlier was from a different incident.

