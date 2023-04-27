Amherst man wins prestigious statistics award

A 102-year-old Amherst man is getting the biggest award handed out in his field of statistics.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A 102-year-old Amherst man is getting the biggest award handed out in his field of statistics. The award is equivalent to the Nobel Prize.

If you have ever worked in any science-related field, things like computer science, artificial intelligence, big data, weather forecasting, medicine or even detecting spy planes, there is a high chance you have come across his work and you might not have realized it.

Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao, also known as CR Rao, is 102 years old and lives in Amherst. He is a mathematician and statistician. He has dedicated his entire life to research.

CR has an impressive resume, he got his master's in mathematics from the Indian Statistical Institute, and went to Cambridge to get his doctorate in statics.

He published his last paper when he was 100 and has over 160 publications.

He has received recognition from all over the world, including former president George W. Bush and two late Indian Prime Ministers, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

He is getting the biggest award in his field possible, the 2023 International Prize in Statistics. This award is for the work he did over 75 years ago when he was just 25.

The international prize organization identified his theorems as:

The Camer-Rao lower bound, which "provides a means for knowing when a method for estimating a quantity is as good as any method can be."

The Rao-Blackwell theorem, which "provides a means for transforming an estimate into a better, in fact, an optimal- estimate."

The Rao distance, later as the Fisher-Rao metric, "that offered insights leading to the new interdisciplinary field of 'information geometry.''

People also ask, Teja Rao, his daughter what is his secret, she thinks it's having a routine and discipline.