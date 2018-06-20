BUFFALO, N.Y.- The crisis at the southern border started with many people trying to find their way into the United States illegally and others seeking asylum here in the U.S.

It also happens here at the northern border.

Local immigration attorney Matthew Kolken said asylum seekers often come to Buffalo because we have several port of entries, like the Peace Bridge. "They are some of the busiest ports of entries on the northern border.

The law says if a person has a fear of return to their native country, they can go to a port of entry like the Peace Bridge. They're entitled to a review to see if they can go before an immigration judge.

"There's a number of individuals that come up from Central America, Mexico to the WNY area, they are working on our farms," according to Kolken. But here they aren't always sneaking into the U.S.

Kolken is currently handling 20 to 30 asylum cases here in Western New York. "I've had clients that literally fled their country with nothing but the shirts on their back."

People seek asylum based on race, religion and politics.

Once here they can present their case and if granted asylum they become refugees which allows them to stay here. After a year they can apply to get a green card.

Abdouraye Niamou came to the U.S. as a refugee at the age of 10 from West Africa. His family was fleeing a civil war. Living here, he understands the concern of asylum seekers.

"Not having your family there to adjust would have made it a hundred times harder for me. So I seen everything going on today with kids being separated from their family...I think it's a great mistake the United States is doing because it really does hinder the growth of these children."

Kolken says Buffalo is a hotbed for asylum outside of New York City because if you're encountered by border patrol or by criminal law enforcement, you end up in immigration court in Buffalo.

© 2018 WGRZ