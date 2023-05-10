Asylum seeker shares his story from Columbia to Buffalo

Many who come to the US face poverty and suffering, sometimes the exact life they tired to leave.

It's been almost six months since the first bus load of asylum seekers arrived in Western New York. Many who come to the US face poverty and suffering, sometimes the exact life they tired to leave.

The decision to leave everything behind was a difficult one for Jaime Daniel Bedoya Sandoval. He said it's one that needed to be done in order to support his family and find stability.

It took Bedoya Sandoval six months to journey from South American to the United States. Most of it was on foot, and later on bike. Many times, those who travel carry their life savings to pay for guides and pay-offs at borders, but Bedoya Sandoval came with no money.

During this extremely dangerous journey, he was detained, assaulted and robbed. His journey included going through the mountains and jungles of the Darien Gap, which connect Columbia and Panama. Many say this is the most difficult part of the entire journey. Bedoya Sandoval said the only reason he made it to the U.S. was because of the will of God.

"There is no future in Columbia. You look for opportunities for your kids, but you don't see them," Bedoya Sandoval said in Spanish, but later translated in English.

His main concern has always been his family's wellbeing. As soon as he starts working, Bedoya Sandoval said he will be able to support his family back in Columbia.