New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan (NY-149) is calling on Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum, to find an easier way to credit customers who lost access to cable, internet or phone services due to a recent outage.

This past weekend, Spectrum experienced issues in New York, Maine, and New Hampshire after a multiple fiber was damaged and affected by ice and snow storms.

That issue caused an outage that lasted more than four hours.

Spectrum spokesperson Lara Pritchard says they will work with affected customers to see if they are due a partial refund, but customers must call in, instead of getting an automatic credit, because, "there were different areas impacted and it wasn't a one-size-fits-all thing."

"Spectrum should make this process as easy as possible instead of forcing more than 2 million customers to go through an onerous hassle to get a refund,” said Assemblyman Sean Ryan in a released statement. “Providing customers with an automatic bill credit is the best way to resolve this and urge them to take this action immediately. I will continue to monitor this situation and if necessary, contact the New York State Public Service Commission to resolve the issue and ensure customers are treated fairly.”

Customers must contact Spectrum directly at: 1-(855) 707-7328 to see if they qualify for refund.

