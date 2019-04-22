BUFFALO, N.Y. — Assemblyman Pat Burke (D-Buffalo) is introducing legislation that would help people who cannot afford to pay their parking or traffic ticket.

Burke said the Traffic Ticket Relief bill would alleviate the financial burden of a ticket by either reducing fines or offering a payment arrangement.

“It is important that traffic and parking laws are enforced for the safety of our community,” said Burke in a press release. “However, even minor traffic and parking violations can be financially devastating for many New Yorkers who cannot afford to pay the fines.”

Since 2014, the New York Department of Transportation has recorded that there have been over 14 million traffic tickets issued.