BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Assembly is aiming to cut down on the number of drivers who speed past school buses.

Lawmakers will vote Thursday to increase penalties for drivers caught breaking the law.

First time offenders would face a fine between $350 to $500. The penalty increases with each offense, topping out at $1,000 if caught three times.

The bill is sponsored by local State Senator Tim Kennedy and was passed unanimously in the State Senate on Wednesday.

Back here in Western New York, Erie County Sheriff's Deputies are patrolling high-activity bus routes.

It's part of the county's "Operation Safe Stop" and covers routes with a history of illegal passing.

Deputies will be out patrolling during the morning and evening commute.