Assembly Judiciary Committee meets on Cuomo impeachment investigation

The meeting started at 9:30 a.m. and there were some public comments before the committee went into executive session.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The State Judiciary Committee met Monday to talk about the impeachment investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Chairman Charles Lavine from Long Island made some brief remarks. Lavine also acknowledged the receipt of the materials that made up the New York State Attorney General's report last week, which detailed sexual harassment allegations against the governor from 11 different women.

Not only does the State Judiciary Committee get the report, but they also receive the material attached to the report. The committee also has its own separate investigation and has hired its own legal team to conduct its own review.

The committee is also investigating the governor's book deal and the number of nursing home deaths publically reported by the governor's administration.