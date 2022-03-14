New training academy launched at Aspire

The academy is helping to address a staffing shortage and offers life skills to people with developmental disabilities.

GETZVILLE, N.Y. — A Western New York non-profit that works with adults and children with developmental disabilities just launched a new training academy.

It is helping to address a staffing shortage and it is teaching people valuable skills at the same time.

Aspire's new Training Academy is a collaboration between three departments - workforce development, community habilitation, and vocational services.

2 On Your Side got to see a class for newly hired employees as they learned how to make meals for the people Aspire serves. Aspire has a lot of job openings, so the academy is getting new hires up to speed in a setting that looks just like someone's home.

"They are the key to supporting individuals with disabilities, right? So they're there every day for everything to support their needs, so eating is a huge part of that, so what you saw today was part of getting together as a group figuring out nutritional values, what's important to eat, what's good for you, what's not good for you," explained Aspire's Dawn Bieniek.

The academy also has programs help get people with developmental disabilities into integrated employment settings.

ADAPT Fashions! is new and accepts clothing donations from the community for people looking to get back into the workforce. It also helps people in Aspire's programs learn valuable customer service skills.

"Everything from laundry, to how to start a business, to customer service, and now having that interaction with the community as well as the new employees that are coming into the training academy. Full circle," says Aspire's Toni Sullivan.

There is also a program to teach young adults with various ability levels life skills.

"Their families have been very thankful to see their children learn new skills to make them more independent," says Aspire's Christine Lalka.