Asian Food and Cultural Festival celebrates diverse cultures through performances, cuisines

Asian Food and Cultural Festival made a return over the weekend. New vendors say festivals like these open doors for businesses.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canalside was filled with diverse cultures as the Fourth Annual Asian Food and Cultural Festival made a return over the weekend. The festival was full of diverse cultures, performances, and cuisines.

Event organizers are now planning for next year, which will be their year five.

The Western New York Chinese Chamber of Commerce, also known as WNY CCC, welcomed thousands of people at their annual festival this year. The festival was full of diverse cultures, more than 30 free performance and dozens of food options.

Vendors say this festival helps businesses open their doors to customers who may have not known their food can be found in Western New York.

"It's a different type of way to experience different types of food. So we want to bring that different unique needs to the festival," Kennie Wang, the manager of Waikiki Poke and Grill said.

Yi Li, the president of WNY CCC said she is proud of this festival and is excited about where it will go next.

"Every year, we want to include more cultural stuff. Like this year we have new communities joining us and new restaurants. We have Burmese, Vietnamese, Thai, and Mexican, also Japanese, Chinese, and Indian food all different kinds brought to the event. We just want all diverse cultures to make more people aware," Li said.

She said she is proud to be Asian and happy to share her culture with others and also help celebrate and learn from other cultures.