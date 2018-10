MAYVILLE, NY - An Ashville man is dead following a single vehicle accident late Saturday just outside Mayville.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says Roger Beaujean Jr., 33, of Ashville, crashed his vehicle into a telephone pole on Beaujean Road just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the vehicle was broken in half and the pole caught fire after impact.

