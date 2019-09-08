BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bras are meant for support, and a local artist is hoping people will use their undergarments for a different kind of support — helping breast cancer patients and charities.

Susan Marie Borden, an artist at Artspace Buffalo, is bringing back the Art Purse Initiative. It's a collection of handmade purses made from bras and pieces of bras that will be on exhibit during the month of September.

The public is encouraged to make and donate a bra cup creation. You don't need to be a professional artist to participate. The artwork doesn't need to be sewn but should be created from two bra parts or from one or more bras.

Last year's exhibit featured more than 70 bras. They were auctioned off, and Borden raised $3,600 for the Breast Cancer Network of Western New York.

This year she plans to donate proceeds to Hope Chest Buffalo.

The deadline to submit a bra purse is August 25th, 2019. Contact Susan Marie Borden at (716) 982-5947 if you'd like to take part or visit their Facebook page.

The submissions will be on display in the Artspace Buffalo gallery from September 6th through the 28th. It's located at 1219 Main Street in Buffalo.

The opening reception is on September 6th from 5 to 9 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and encouraged to vote for their favorite creations. The top 10 winners will be featured on a poster.

