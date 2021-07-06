Arts grants funded through American Rescue Plan now available

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) says local organizations, especially in underserved communities, are encouraged to apply for grants that will use those funds.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than $135 million is being made available to arts organizations across the country as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The grants are facilitated by the National Endowment of the Arts, and according to Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), 60 percent of the funding will go towards arts and cultural organizations, and local art agencies. Meanwhile, the other 40 percent will be provided to state, jurisdictional, and regional arts organizations.

Higgins says local organizations, especially in underserved communities, are encouraged to apply for grants that will use those funds.

"COVID forced most local art organizations and programs to temporarily go dark, leaving a void in our cultural community, impacting local jobs and hurting the Western New York economy,” Higgins said. “The American Rescue Plan provides the resources to help organizations recover and put people back to work. We encourage eligible local organizations and artists to apply."

The deadline to apply for the organizational grants is August 12, while the deadline to apply for grants "funding sub-granting programs" is July 22. According to Higgins' office, local art agencies cannot apply for both grants.