BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's so much more to the ARTPark's newest addition than meets the eye! (Or the ear!)

On Monday, the Artpark Bridges Garden will officially be unveiled as the newest addition to the Artpark Percussion Garden.

The Artpark Bridges Garden design includes a painted pyramid sculpture, incoprorating different types of percussion instruments, all surrounded by a garden of greenery and flowers.

Artist Brian Nacov and landscape designer Andrew Palinski created the project concept, as part of a partnership between People Inc., Empower and UPSkill.org.

The creators' goal for the piece was to give participants of the Artpark Bridges program something they can call their own, and serve as a retreat when they visit the park.

WGRZ and the TEGNA Foundation played a part in developing the new piece through a $2,500 grant to the Bridges Program.

The garden is ADA accessible, and is open to the public starting on Monday at noon.