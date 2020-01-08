Artpark opens new Native American Peace Garden

The garden will serve as a place of peace and reflection, and function as a Native American land-classroom for various disciplines.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — On Saturday at 3 p.m. Artpark will host a ceremony to open its new Native American Peace Garden with Tuscarora officials. The garden's opening falls during this year's Strawberry Moon Festival.

The new Native American Peace Garden has been designed and created by Native American professionals in the sacred shape of a turtle.

The garden will serve as a place of peace, healing and reflection, and will also be a Native American land-classroom for various disciplines. Classes in the future will include topics such as drum, dance, storytelling, as well as art classes, beading and indigenous plant and medicines lessons.

The garden is located in the lower park, near the South 4th Street entrance.

"This garden will be a place for people from all Four Quadrants of the Medicine Wheel to come in unity and friendship," Artpark said in a press release.

Michele-Elise Burnett of Kakekalanicks Consultancy created the design of the garden, and was brought to fruition by Native artists from the Tuscarora reservation, including Brian Printup, Rene Rickard, Vince Schiffert and Violet Printup.