LEWISTON, N.Y. — Artpark & Co.’s master plan received a $250,000 boost from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

It’s the latest in a string of grant supports from area funders to help Artpark determine how best to revitalize park grounds while better connecting with surrounding parks and trails.

That’s in line with the Wilson Foundation’s previous funding awards in recent months, including a $200 million commitment in both Buffalo and Detroit; and $6.5 million to the state Office of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation to expand the Empire State Trail Initiative.

You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First's website.