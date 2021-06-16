Artpark lifts COVID-19 restrictions

Artpark says anyone who plans on attending an event there will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Now that New York State has lifted COVID-19 restrictions, many local businesses and events are doing the same.

Artpark is the latest venue to announce that it is removing current COVID-19 restrictions for the 2021 season. This will take effect immediately.

Artpark says anyone who plans on attending an event there will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination. In addition, guests will no longer have to complete a health screening questionnaire or temperature check, and social distancing will not be mandated.

Those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear face masks. People who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask indoors and outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Regardless of vaccination status, Artpark asks anyone who is not feeling well to stay home.