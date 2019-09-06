LEWISTON, N.Y. — Artpark is hosting its ninth annual Fairy House Festival on Sunday, complete with a fabric installation and live music.

The event began at noon and runs through 4 p.m., and tickets are $10 a piece.

The festival features "Color Constellation," a brightly colored fabric that stretches to form large star-like shapes. The installation was created by Virginia Melnyk Designs.

Fairy House Festival also has a list of activities and attractions that are inspired by art and nature.

