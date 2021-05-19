Artpark Fairy House Festival returning in June

Artpark says the festival will return for its 11th year on Saturday, June 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets will be sold online.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Artpark Fairy House Festival is returning to Lewiston this summer.

Artpark says the festival will return for its 11th year on Saturday, June 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will not only be able to check out fairy house creations, but also enjoy an immersive performing arts festival, with interactive performances by local actors, modern dance and music.

The festival will feature whimsical and enchanting Artpark fairies, as well as roaming musicians who will be outfitted in new costumes designed by Uta Bekaia.

According to Artpark, the festival will include contact-free activities, and feature a walk-through tour of artist-created fairy houses. Tickets will be sold on a timed basis.

However, there will be flexibility in the arrival time and guests will be allowed to stay after their tour to partake in other activities.

Any local professional or amateur artists interested in participating in the fairy house tour can submit their creations now until May 31. For more information, click here.

Tickets for the fairy house festival are $10, and will be available for purchase online here.