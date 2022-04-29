Artist works with UB students on multimedia artwork with ties to Lake Erie

Asad Raza is working with University of Buffalo art students to create a sculpture built out of pieces of the lake.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo native who is an artist is working on a multimedia piece of art on the body of water that connect Cleveland and Buffalo: Lake Erie.

Asad Raza is working with University of Buffalo art students to create a sculpture literally build out of pieces of the lake. Students in the Working Artists Lab have been experimenting with different elements from the lake being added to plaster cast.

This plaster will cover a sculpture that Lead Builder at Assembly House 150, Quency Kozaka has been constructing.

It will then take a two and a half day journey by boat to the Front International 2022: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art.

While sailing the sculpture, musicians from both Buffalo and Cleveland will compose a song to complement the piece.

Raza wants the piece to tie together the two cities by the body of water they share.