Set to close May 28, artists reflect on years at Tralf Music Hall

According to a post on the Tralf’s Facebook page, the music hall’s lease is up, and the closure will end a 15-year run the 600 block of Main Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A historical music hall in the City of Buffalo will close its doors at the end of the month.

The Tralf will shutdown so that residential space can be built.

For many local artists, they can't imagine their careers without performing at the Tralf.

"It's a place where it's well-respected and not only to play there, but to go and see a show there. It's one of the best venues we've ever had," said Maria Sebastian, a long musician.

The Tralf had started out in a basement at Main and Fillmore.

John Hart, the lead singer of Johnny Hart and the Mess has memories of the Tralf dating back years.

"I just have a lot of great memories growing up there there were some great bands from the past," Hart said.

He says the Tralf has been a unique venue for artists.

"As far as structurally and the set up of the Tralf goes, there's nothing like that around here. The design of the Tralf had that New York City lounge vibe to it," Hart said.

Hart believes the closure is not a reflection of the local music scene.

"They found a way to do shows throughout the pandemic to make sure everybody was safe to make sure everything was compliant and every one of those shows more or less was a local musician," Hart said.

According to our partners at Buffalo Business First, there is a relocation plan in the works for The Tralf to open as an anchor tenant at Oak, Genesee and Ellicott streets.

"I think they're going to be around regardless of whether they have a permanent home or not," Hart said.

But will it be the same?

"When you finish a show at the Tralf, looking out at the crowd, at that stage, there's just something very special about looking around that room, and we're really, really going to miss it," Hart said.

Posts on the Tralfs Facebook page thanks staff, guests, and all the encouragement the music hall has received.

One of the posts says there are still shows that must go on, and that refunds for canceled shows will be honored.