Artists invited to submit proposals for mural celebrating Village of Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Arts Services Inc. (ASI), along with Assembly member Jon Rivera are putting out a call to WNY artists for ideas on a mural celebrating the Village of Hamburg.

The outdoor public art project will be located at 136 Evans St. on the west side of a building owned by Kirst Construction that faces Legion Field.

Submissions should refer to the Village of Hamburg, surrounding community and/or neighborhood, Legion Field or other historical or relevant figure(s). ASI and Rivera said the mural should also bring enjoyment and pleasure to children, families and residents who use Legion Field.

“Our goal is to create a mural that will serve as a doorway, both literally and figuratively, into the Hamburg community one that will showcase the individuality and distinctiveness of the village, and will use creative imagery to capture its essence," said Assembly member Rivera.

A commission of up to $12,000 is available for the chosen artist to create and install their work. Artists must provide all supplies and materials, including a scissor lift or bucket truck, if needed. Artists are asked to include that information in their proposal. If applicable, submissions should also detail what may be required or needed by the building owner or others.

Proposals and any questions can be sent electronically (in PDF form) here with the subject line "136 Evans St. Hamburg NY Proposal." The site is open and available and a site visit can be arranged. Artists can aslo schedule a visit with Kirst Construction by contacting Carrie Baker.

All proposals must be submitted no later than 5 PM on Friday, March 4.

Proposals must include:

a description of the work including materials and dimensions

sketches of the work

a budget including artist fees, supplies and materials, and any other costs associated to create the work

links to examples of past work

contact information including email, phone and address