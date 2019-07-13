LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Check out some serious talent at the annual Sweet Chalk Festival in Lockport this weekend.
Professional and student artists from all over will converge on Pine and Main streets, using a parking lot as their canvas.
There will also be a 'chalk van' that everyone can draw on.
This is the seventh year for the festival, which attracts people from all across Western New York.
It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
