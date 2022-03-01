Artist in Residency program to make free space available at historic Brisbane Building

The Buffalo Society of Artists and Hunt Real Estate are partnering for this new venture in the heart of downtown Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you an artist currently looking for space to show off your work?

The Buffalo Society of Artists and Hunt Real Estate are partnering to provide free space to five artists in one of Buffalo's most historic buildings.

The offer is part of an art in residence program at the Brisbane Building at Lafayette Square. This is being done in connection with the opening of the C. Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Gallery currently under construction.

The gallery is hoping to have a soft opening sometime in April.