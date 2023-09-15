Local artist designs Bubble Man shirt as part of a fundraising effort

A local artist has designed a Bubble Man shirt for the Allentown Association, with proceeds going to the VA.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was early last year that a staple of Buffalo's Allentown community passed away.

His name was Chuck Incorvaia, better known as the Bubble Man. For years you could catch him blowing bubbles out of his apartment window above the Jim's Steakout at Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street.

Now a local artist has designed a Bubble Man shirt for the Allentown Association, with proceeds going to the VA. The hope is that next month's Allentown Association gala will also raise the funds for another special honor for Bubble Man.

"The money raised at our gala this year is going toward purchasing Park and Allen, the little park there, and we're hoping if we raise enough money, and we buy the park, then we will be able to erect a proper memorial for the Bubble Man at that park," said Mickey Harmon, a local artist and gallery owner.

You can get one of the Bubble Man shirts at the allentown.org website, or by attending a gallery walk at Allen and Franklin on the first Friday of every month.

That 60th anniversary gala is Oct. 13 at the Buffalo Club.

"Anyone that's either from buffalo, or familiar with buffalo and the Allentown neighborhood, respectively, Bubble Man has been an institution for years," Harmon said. "It is a unique flavor to our neighborhood, of our arts district."