Arson 'strongly considered' as cause of 2nd-alarm fire in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Arson has been "strongly considered" as the cause of a second-alarm fire on Friday, according to the City of Lockport Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

The call for the fire at a vacant building at 102 Davison Road went out around 11:30 a.m., north of the Niagara County Golf Course. The fire was reported as out at 1:06 p.m., and the fire department says it caused more than $255,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though the Lockport Fire Department said "it appears that arson is going to be strongly considered as the cause."