Arson 'strongly considered' as cause of 2nd-alarm fire in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Arson has been "strongly considered" as the cause of a second-alarm fire on Friday, according to the City of Lockport Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
The call for the fire at a vacant building at 102 Davison Road went out around 11:30 a.m., north of the Niagara County Golf Course. The fire was reported as out at 1:06 p.m., and the fire department says it caused more than $255,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though the Lockport Fire Department said "it appears that arson is going to be strongly considered as the cause."
The total value of the property saved is unknown for now.