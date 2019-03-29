BUFFALO, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in the March 8 triple shooting outside the North Buffalo Community Center on Sanders Road.

Deron Allen, 18, of Buffalo and two 16-year-olds were shot. Allen died of his injuries. At the time, police said the incident was not a random crime and had nothing to do with the community center.

Friday, Mayor Byron Brown, along with Buffalo Police and Erie County D.A. John Flynn announced the arrest of Josue Bermudez, 18 of Buffalo.

Bermudez is charged with second degree murder. He's being held without bail until he's due back in court on Thursday, April 4.

If convicted he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.