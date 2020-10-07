Arrest made in Town of Tonawanda murder

Diane Wolfe was found inside her Yorkshire Avenue home the morning of May 4.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in the May 4 homicide of a Town of Tonawanda woman.

Diane Wolfe was found inside her Yorkshire Avenue home the morning of May 4. Police have not said how Wolfe was killed. Her 2019 gray/silver Honda CRV was taken from the scene.

A $5,000 reward was offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to a person's arrest.

Investigators have not named the suspect, but say he has been arraigned.