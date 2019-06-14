BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo School officials say a 911 call that a student was bringing a gun to McKinley High School turned out to be false.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old Buffalo man who they say made that call and charged him with falsifying a report.

According to the district, police received the call Friday morning around 8:30 saying a student was going to bring a weapon to the Elmwood Avenue school.

When the student arrived, he was taken right to the office where it was determined the claim was false. His mother arrived at the school shortly after and gave officials some leads as to who might have made the call.

Buffalo Police and K9's were called as a precaution but were able to give the all clear about an hour later.