ALBION, N.Y. — It's been nearly two years since the death of an Orleans County infant and Thursday, Albion Police made an arrest in the case.

Back on July 28, 2017, police were called to an address on Beechwood Boulevard in the village for a report of a child with a head injury. Damon Carter, just 11-months-old, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester where he died the next day.

Police say Nicholas Monacelli, 29, of Eagle Harbor Road in Albion was taking care of the child at the time and that his actions "knowingly and recklessly endangered Damon and resulted in the subsequent injuries he received."

Monacelli is charged with one count each of endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment. He was arraigned in the Town of Albion Court where bail was set at $1,000.