Arrangements announced for Hartland volunteer firefighter

HARTLAND, N.Y. — The community will come together next week to remember the life of a volunteer firefighter who was killed in the line of duty.

Judy Spencer, 65, of Gasport was hit by a fire company vehicle while on the scene of a field fire Tuesday night.

The family will receive friends at the Hartland Volunteer Fire Company at 8945 Ridge Road in Gasport from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 4. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.

Her family is asking anyone who wishes to do so to please make a donation in her memory to the Hartland Fire Company.