BUFFALO, NY - Around 1,000 people around Western New York are without power on one of 2018's hottest days to date.

The outages began on Sunday and continue Monday morning.

National Grid expects all power to be restored by 8:00 a.m.

According to a National Grid spokesperson, at least 9,700 customers were without power between Buffalo and Niagara Falls at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night, with that number going down steadily throughout the evening.

As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, roughly 3,000 were still without power.

Updates can be found on National Grid's Outage Map.

NYSEG's Community Outreach and Development Manager says it's safe to assume the outages are the result of the extreme heat - with AC systems and fans blowing all over WNY.

More: Excessive Heat Warning for parts of WNY

We'll be updating this story with the latest numbers and restoration times as they become available.

© 2018 WGRZ