Army Corps of Engineers to relocate main district office in Buffalo

The Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District will lease space in the old Hens and Kelly Building on Main Street in downtown Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District will soon be relocating to a new district office.

It's going to lease space in the old Hens and Kelly Building on Main Street in downtown Buffalo.

Officials say the current location on Niagara Street had deficiencies and they need to look for new office space.

“Though we’ll maintain operations at Black Rock Lock, the District’s new headquarters downtown puts us closer to our local, state, and federal partners and will greatly enhance our ability to support the region. We’re also excited as this move will improve the quality of life for 250 employees who will get to be a part of the downtown fabric and take part in all the activities the city of Buffalo has to offer,” said LTC Eli Adams, USACE Buffalo District Commander.