Niagara Co. Sheriff investigating armed robbery

The Niagara County Sheriff's department is searching for the suspect wanted in an armed robbery.

It happened late Sunday night at the Speedway gas station on Williams Road in the Town of Wheatfield.

Investigators say a white woman demanded cash from the store clerk and threatened the employee with a knife. She took an undetermined amount of cash and fled the scene on a motorcycle with a man.