EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The East Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help regarding an armed robbery that happened Wednesday morning.

Police say they received a call around 10:41 a.m. reporting an armed robbery at the Dollar General located at 41 Buffalo Road.

They say a black man displayed a silver handgun and left the store with an unknown amount of money. Police describe the man as having a thin build and was wearing a white hoodie and jeans.

Parkdale Elementary School went into shelter in place during the investigation.

Anyone who saw anything in the area around this time is asked to contact the East Aurora Police Department at (716) 652-1111.

