BUFFALO, N.Y. — State Trooper Michael O'Bryan of Western New York has been selected as the state's law enforcement torch run representative at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games.

He will be one of just 83 law enforcement officers participating in the final torch run for the games.

The games will run from March 14 through March 21 in Abu Dhabi.

Trooper O'Bryan will leave on Thursday.