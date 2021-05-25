Debrief: Are people returning their pandemic pets?

Several national reports have made the rounds on social media in recent weeks, but are people in WNY returning their pandemic pets?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There have been several national reports about people giving back their pandemic pets to animal shelters and rescue facilities. The reasons are varied, unable to afford the pet, changing living arrangements, no longer home, and so on.

2 On Your Side wanted to find out if that was happening in Western New York as well.

Maryalice Demler spoke with Erie County SPCA Chief Communications Officer Gina Lattuca about whether or not they're seeing this, alleged, national trend.

MAD: Gina last year, we saw a ton of adoptions while everyone was at home. But these reports say that now a lot of people are realizing that a dog or a pet is too much for them because they're back at the office, or maybe their kids are going back to school more often does this match what you are seeing here in Erie County,

Lattuca: This doesn't at all reflect what's going on at least at the ASPCA serving your account. And of course, I can only speak to our numbers. But you know, we were a little concerned about that last year at this time. And we made the choice to keep adoptions open. We are not only not seeing increased returns, but we're seeing fewer returns based on the percentages of adoptions. The returns that we have seen aren't for COVID-related reasons. The returns that we have received are four reasons that we typically hear. Maybe somebody in the household exhibited allergies, or maybe the home pet didn't quite get along with the new pet. So we're not hearing the reasons that are consistent with COVID, even with those few returns that we get.

MAD: Because some people are now just starting that whole return to work process, and a lot of the kids aren't going back full time until September--do you have any tips or suggestions for people who are making that return or have not yet made the return as far as getting their pets on a new schedule?

Lattuca: Well, one of the things that we've been recommending that almost seems like we're borderline cruelty, but we've started to tell people, while you're home with those animals all the time, started trying to mimic what a schedule will be. Once the kids are back in school, once people are back in the office and one say the animal will be home alone, start spending a little less time if you've been spending 24 hours a day, seven days a week with your animal, you know, that'll be changing and then your future. So trying to gradually reduce that time to talk to a behaviorist or trainer about different activities that you can introduce to your animal that can keep your animals mind stimulated while you're not with it animal. Some people have traits that they could have put into toys, and the animal has to work at that a little bit, keeps the animals mind occupied and stimulated, maybe there would have been some time that the animal would have been interacting with an owner and now the animals learning to spend time on his or her own. You want to start addressing any kinds of separation anxiety, signs that you have noticed. Now you want to start addressing that and talk to a behaviorist or a trainer now before everybody's out of the house.

MAD: For those who feel they really must surrender a pet to a shelter, what are the repercussions?

Lattuca: Well, there are really no repercussions. I mean, life takes over sometimes we've all been in a situation where something that we planned didn't quite work out for whatever reason. We at the SPCA serving Erie County still do have appointment animal admissions. So if somebody needs to bring an animal in, you want to check our website at your aspca.org figure out how to make that appointment. And again, you know, we understand just like everybody else, it's happened to all of us at the shelter sometimes the best intentions and it just doesn't work out for any reason. It's most important though, to be honest about the reasons so that we know what we're working with and so that we can work on the best possible placement with the best chances of success for that animal.