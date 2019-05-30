BUFFALO, N.Y. — "I am directing the Buffalo Police Commissioner to have his officers stop enforcing low-level marijuana possession offenses."

Mayor Byron Brown made that announcement during his State of the City address in February.

"With the recreational use of marijuana being made legal potentially in the near future in the state of New York we need to adjust how we police", Brown told 2 On Your Side following the speech.



That order was given three months ago and legislation to legalize recreational marijuana is still being debated in Albany.



2 On Your Side spoke with Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo to find out what has changed with this directive.

REPORTER: Do you think this was the right move, to start decriminalizing it now?

"I think it is, I think the Mayor's comments reflected what was already starting to occur within the department itself," he said. "We never had a particular Marijuana Enforcement Unit. It is still a crime, it is still on the books as a crime but it made a lot of sense back at the State of the City for the Mayor to direct the police commissioner to continue to not have it be a top priority."

Rinaldo says even if recreational marijuana isn't passed by June 19, when the legislative session ends, the department needed the time to prepare.

"There was a lot of preparation that was going to be necessary in terms of how it changes the operation of the police department. Not only from the administration standpoint but down to the men and women that patrol the streets on a daily basis" he said.

Rinaldo says most possession of marijuana arrests are complaint driven and the number of those arrests have steadily decreased since 2017.

In 2018, there were 79 arrests and so far this year there have been only 15.

"In terms of marijuana-related, again those numbers have steadily decreased. I think it's society as a whole has changed in terms of its perspective with marijuana and the simple possession of it."

When the announcement was made some people expressed concerns to 2 On Your Side that more people might use marijuana in public.

"I haven't seen that, and if you look at all the proposed legislation that's out there it still will not be public to be consumed or utilized in a public place. It will still be a crime to use it while driving, it will still be a crime to drive while under the influence of it," said Rinaldo.