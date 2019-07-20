BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a cool surprise for some of the hottest people in Buffalo.

Arctic Cool wanted to give back to the men and women who run into the hottest situations every day: firefighters.

Each member of the 64-person team at Engine 21/Ladder 6 in Buffalo were given some cool treats on Friday.

"As you know with the heat like it is nowadays, there's really no relief, and these guys get overheated in fires and that. So, it's really important that we can try and get them cooled down afterward so that they can get ready for the next call," Engine 21 Captain Mark Egloff said.

"You know, it's still different in the winter months, you come outside, you can take some of your gear off, you cool down. But with this heat and humidity, even after a fire coming outside, you still have that-that heat you know, taking its toll on you."

Arctic Cool threw in some special gear for the firefighters that will keep them dry and cool them down in hot conditions.

