BUFFALO, N.Y. — The arctic air is almost over with, as a warm up is expected to start soon, on Saturday, as we look ahead to Spring and say goodbye to the arctic air at least.

As it begins to warm, even some snow plow companies that also do landscaping in the warm season are happy to start shifting gears soon from snow mode to spring ready. "Prepare our nursery for the shrubs and plants," Frank Spagnuolo, the Operations Manager at Grabber & Sons Nursery and Landscaping in Cheektowaga said. "Part of the transition is detaching all the plows... already started to, begun maintenance on the lawn mowers... I think we've just about had it with winter."

Spagnuolo says Grabber & Sons is already getting many calls and booking up for spring work. "We have a pretty good schedule for the spring, quite a bit of work lined up already, customers are just eager to get things done."

After a tough winter many are looking forward to milder air this weekend through next week. And even though we'll be done with the arctic cold, we're not done with cooler, below normal temperatures at least to officially start spring on March 20th.

"We always keep a couple trucks ready for any kind of snowfall just in case because it's Buffalo and anything can happen," Spagnuolo said.