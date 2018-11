LACKAWANNA, N.Y.-- What may have looked like a light show early Friday morning was actually arcing wires at the old Bethlehem Steel site.

Lackawanna Police say arcing wires on the old site caused flashes in the sky that can be seen from miles way.

They say National Grid is on site working to get the matter under control.

The wires are not near the road and will not cause any closures for the morning commute.

