Aquarium of Niagara welcomes Humboldt penguin chicks

This is the first successful penguin hatching in two years.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Springtime in the animal world means babies and the Aquarium of Niagara is excited to announce the hatching of two Humboldt penguin chicks.

The pair debuted earlier this month following a roughly 40-day incubation period. They will be known as 'Chick A' and Chick B' until their sex can be determined by a blood test.

The Aquarium says the two are being cared for by parents Blanca and PJ, Jr. . It's the second pair of chicks for the bonded pair since they arrived at the Aquarium in 2019. Blanca and PJ , Jr. came to the Falls from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle as part of Association of Zoos and Aquarium's (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) for Humboldt penguins.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the arrival of these Humboldt penguin chicks,” said Gary Siddall, president & CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara. “This is an exciting time for both our penguin colony and the Aquarium as a whole; our animals drive our mission to inspire guests to make a difference for aquatic life, and penguin chicks are great ambassadors for their species. This successful hatching is a true testament to the outstanding level of care provided by our animal care team.”