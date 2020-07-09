Aquarium of Niagara to resume fall hours, offer modified programming

The aquarium will now be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will offer special family-friendly incentives on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Starting Tuesday, September 8 the Aquarium of Niagara will resume its fall hours.

The aquarium will now be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will offer special family-friendly incentives on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Anyone who wears their school uniform, t-shirt or jersey on a Wednesday or Saturday during the month of September will receive a special gift. Families visiting the aquarium can also participate in a scavenger hunt.

“Families across Western New York can explore the aquarium as an outlet for some of the stressors brought on by implications of the pandemic,” said Executive Director Gary Siddall. “Visitors can experience the wonders of aquatic wildlife while adhering to enhanced safety protocols and guidelines.”

The aquarium says throughout the fall it plans on slowly reintroducing in-person experiences and programming with COVID-19 related modifications in place. The new modifications will ensure the safety of the animals, visitors and staff.

Starting September 12, the aquarium will resume its daily penguin and seal interaction programs. This allows guests to experience close-up encounters with aquarium animals; however, there will be no hands-on interaction with the animals.

Participants looking to take part in the interaction programs are required to wear masks, maintain 6 feet of distance from the aquarium staff, and must be from the same household or party.

Click here to learn more about the animal interaction program.