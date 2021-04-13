Aquarium of Niagara to host weekend celebration in honor of penguin chicks

Penguins Smitty and Jules were the first chicks to hatch at the Aquarium of Niagara in more than 14 years.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara's youngest penguins will be celebrating their first birthday this weekend in style.

Penguins Smitty and Jules were the first chicks to hatch at the Aquarium of Niagara in more than 14 years. To celebrate their birthday, the aquarium is hosting a weekend full of fun.

The aquarium will host "penguin days" activities and presentations on Saturday and Sunday during its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, those who wish to attend the weekend celebration are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets online ahead of time. The special "penguin days" activities will be included with the purchase of aquarium admission.

Some of the special activities include things like demonstrations, penguins interacting with guests, a penguin ice sculpture, penguin "biofacts," themed items for sale at the gift shop and much more. The aquarium also plans on broadcasting never-before-seen videos of Smitty and Jules.

For more information about the weekend celebration, click here.