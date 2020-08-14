Aquarium of Niagara throws penguin gender reveal

The penguins hatched back in April, but their sex couldn't be determined until a blood test was done.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Friday, the Aquarium of Niagara held a gender reveal for its newest baby residents, two members of the Humboldt penguin colony.

The chicks, a boy named Smitty and a girl named Jules, were the first penguins to hatch at the Aquarium since 2004. They hatched back in April, but Humboldt penguin sexes can only be determined by a blood test.

“The Aquarium is proud to give an exciting update on our newest arrivals to our friends across Western New York,” said Executive Director Gary Siddall. “We’re excited for the community to come and officially meet the penguin chicks and get to know their playful personalities.”