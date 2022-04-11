Aquarium of Niagara taking steps to protect penguins from avian flu

To protect the birds, the Aquarium is suspending some penguin events.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Another Western New York facility is taking steps to protect its birds from the avian flu.

On Saturday, the Aquarium of Niagara announced in a Facebook post that it would be adapting some of the penguin events to protect them from the bird flu. The changes come after it was reported that the flu had arrived in Western New York.

The Aquarium is suspending penguin encounters, Play with a Penguin, and the penguin portion of Trainer For A Day. Pricing for the Trainer For A Day has been updated to reflect these changes.

Public penguin presentations will still be underway.