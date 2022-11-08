Aquarium of Niagara second Party On The Plaza

Families from around Western New York came out to enjoy lots of free friendly activities, snacks, live entertainment, and of course the sea animals.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara celebrated its second 'Party On The Plaza' on Thursday. The first one was held last week and it was a big hit.

"We realize that we're an asset to the community... provide those opportunities," said Gary Siddall, president of the Aquarium of Niagara.